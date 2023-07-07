Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

