TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.98

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 454993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

