TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.98

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 454993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.
TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
