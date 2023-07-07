Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.10. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 299 shares.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.
