Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tenable by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

