Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex Stock Down 2.4 %

TEX opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $61,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

