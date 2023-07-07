Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

