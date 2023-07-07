Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,561,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 278,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

