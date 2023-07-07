TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.63.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $128.93.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

