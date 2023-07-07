TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.63.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $128.93.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
