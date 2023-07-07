The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $305.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.12. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.26 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

