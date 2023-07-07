The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 471,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

