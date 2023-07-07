The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

HIG opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

