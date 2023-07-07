The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.
Shares of PGR opened at $131.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
