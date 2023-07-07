Thi L. La Sells 4,387 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Corsair Gaming

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.