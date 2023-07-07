Thomas Netzer Sells 21,241 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,287.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48.

Wayfair Stock Down 9.9 %

W stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

