Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,774 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

