Timothy M. Haley Sells 1,022 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy M. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.84 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.