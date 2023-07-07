TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 3,451,034 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in TMC the metals by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

