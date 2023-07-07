Todd Mcelhatton Sells 38,323 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.79. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

