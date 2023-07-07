Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

