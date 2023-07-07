Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,438 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

