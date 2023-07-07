Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.43. Transocean shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4,685,777 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

