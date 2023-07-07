Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

