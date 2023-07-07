Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $27.13 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

