Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tronox were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

