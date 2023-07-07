True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) vs. Belden (NYSE:BDC) Head to Head Contrast

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Belden and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 2 3 0 2.60 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden currently has a consensus price target of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than True Nature.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Belden has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Belden and True Nature’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.61 billion 1.55 $254.66 million $6.41 14.85 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 10.69% 26.83% 9.80% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Summary

Belden beats True Nature on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, financial, government, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, stadiums, data centers, military installations, and academia. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems; and industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, input/output (I/O) connectors/systems, industrial Ethernet cables, optical fiber industrial Ethernet cables, Fieldbus cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission; and supplies heat-shrinkable tubing and wire management products to protect and organize wire and cable assemblies. It serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

