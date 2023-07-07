Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $36.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

