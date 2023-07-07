Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $202.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.45. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.