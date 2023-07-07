United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.