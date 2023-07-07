United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.20.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in United Fire Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

