United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,220

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,040 ($13.20) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 947.20 ($12.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,041.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,043.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.63). The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 30.34 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,333.33%.

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.15), for a total value of £22,522.64 ($28,585.66). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

