Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $441.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,900. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.