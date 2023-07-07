Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
About Universal Security Instruments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.