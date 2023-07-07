Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URG opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

