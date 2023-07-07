USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

