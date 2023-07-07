VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

