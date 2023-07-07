VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

