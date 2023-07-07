Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,073,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

