Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $234.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

