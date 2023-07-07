Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

