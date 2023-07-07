VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 17.9%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Free Report)’s share price rose 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 178,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 138,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

