Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Down 0.9 %

MDRX opened at $12.59 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veradigm Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.