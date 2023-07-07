Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Stephens began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Trading Down 0.9 %

MDRX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veradigm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.