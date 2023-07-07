Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Stephens began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.
MDRX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
