VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $28,091.25 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $223.13 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.