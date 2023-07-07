Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Kathy Card Beckles Sells 396 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $227.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.