Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Critical Comparison

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Victory Capital and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63 Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victory Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $854.80 million 2.47 $275.51 million $3.55 8.88 Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.94 $27.27 million $0.60 19.63

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 30.69% 29.25% 12.07% Bridge Investment Group 4.71% 3.71% 2.06%

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Victory Capital pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Bridge Investment Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; environmental, social, and governance, as well as impact investment strategies; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

