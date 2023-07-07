Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.45. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

