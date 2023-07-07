VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VMware by 231.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 81.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,121 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in VMware by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in VMware by 55.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 462 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in VMware by 299.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 69,965 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $145.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

