Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.88. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 63,567 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

