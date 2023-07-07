Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 246,565 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
