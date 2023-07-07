Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 246,565 shares.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 483,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 138,107 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,586,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170,338 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

