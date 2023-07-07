Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.33.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $218.01 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $225.93. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,023,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

